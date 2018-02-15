Norfolk police urge caution on the roads despite warming temps - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Norfolk police urge caution on the roads despite warming temps

Posted: Updated:
Black ice caused two vehicles to spin off of Route 272 in Norfolk on Thursday morning. (@NorfolkPIO1) Black ice caused two vehicles to spin off of Route 272 in Norfolk on Thursday morning. (@NorfolkPIO1)
NORFOLK, CT (WFSB) -

Police in Norfolk used a Thursday morning crash involving two vehicles and a house to illustrate that roads can still be slick even when temperatures climb above freezing.

The crash happened on Route 272 near the Goshen town line.

They said black ice causes the two vehicles to spin off of the road. One of them slammed into a parked car which in turn hit a house.

"Use caution on area roads each morning," police said. "While the thermometer says 41 degrees, sheltered areas quickly drop below freezing."

They posted it to their Twitter account:

There were no reported injuries.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.