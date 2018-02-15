Norfolk police urge caution on the roads despite warming temps

Black ice caused two vehicles to spin off of Route 272 in Norfolk on Thursday morning. (@NorfolkPIO1)

Police in Norfolk used a Thursday morning crash involving two vehicles and a house to illustrate that roads can still be slick even when temperatures climb above freezing.

The crash happened on Route 272 near the Goshen town line.

They said black ice causes the two vehicles to spin off of the road. One of them slammed into a parked car which in turn hit a house.

"Use caution on area roads each morning," police said. "While the thermometer says 41 degrees, sheltered areas quickly drop below freezing."

They posted it to their Twitter account:

Use caution on area roads each morning. While the thermometer says 41 degrees, sheltered areas quickly drop below freezing. Black ice on RT 272 near the Goshen line caused 2 vehicles to spin off the road, 1 into a parked car which hit this house. pic.twitter.com/0Sv4SptK6o — Jon Barbagallo, Norfolk PIO (@NorfolkPIO1) February 15, 2018

There were no reported injuries.

