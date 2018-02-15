Connecticut lowers flags to half-staff in honor of shooting victims

Connecticut's governor ordered flags to half-staff on Thursday in accordance with a presidential proclamation to honor the victims of a school shooting in Florida.

Gov. Dannel Malloy said U.S. and state flags in Connecticut will fly at half-staff starting immediately until sunset on Monday.

Since no flag should fly higher than the U.S. flag, all other flags, including state, municipal, corporate, or otherwise, should also be lowered during the same duration of time.

At least 17 people were killed during a shooting at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, FL.

Malloy posted a tweet about the proclamation:

US and state flags in #Connecticut are flying at half-staff until sunset on Monday, February 19, 2018 to honor the victims of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.



