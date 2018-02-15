Earthquake reported in northern New England - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Earthquake reported in northern New England

An earthquake was reported in southern New Hampshire on Thursday morning.

According to the United States Geological Survey, the 2.6 magnitude quake happened near Exeter, NH.

Reports also stated that it was felt in northern Massachusetts.

