Farmington couple facing deportation granted a stay

On Wednesday afternoon, it was learned that a Farmington couple facing deportation was granted a stay.

The governor joined the fight on Wednesday, urging homeland security to stop the deportation of the couple.

Zhe Long Huang and his wife Xiang Jin Li, better known as Tony and Kris Huang, were ordered by Immigration Customs Enforcement officials to be deported to China on Friday, despite paying taxes and living in the U.S. for the past 20 years.

The couple owns Deco Nails, a popular salon in Simsbury.

They would leave behind two sons, ages 5 and 15.

Gov. Dannel Malloy said he asked the Department of Homeland Security to grant the couple a stay.

He wrote to the DHS to request the stay earlier in the week.

“I am beyond thrilled that Tony and Kris were granted a stay of deportation, giving them the chance to remain with their children as a family and continue contributing to our state and our nation,” Malloy said in a press release. “I’d like to thank all of those involved who stood up for basic human decency and helped to keep this family in Connecticut. Together, we will continue to fight for what is right – and it is right for the Huang family to remain right here at home.”

He and lawmakers said the couple would face significant dangers in China because of their faith and Korean ethnicity.

In a statement on Thursday, Senator Richard Blumenthal said “I am overjoyed and relieved beyond words for Kris and Tony Huang and their two young sons, who have suffered an inhumane and gut-wrenching ordeal. Reason and rationality have prevailed at the Board of Immigration Appeals—staying this cruel and callous deportation. The outpouring of love and support for this family was a true testament to American values—a stark contrast to the depraved deportation policies of the Trump administration. I will continue to fight for this family to ensure the stay granted today translates into the long-term relief the Huangs need and deserve."

A vigil has been planned for the couple on Wednesday evening. That's slated to start around 5 p.m. in Avon.

The community has been rallying behind the couple over the past few weeks.

A petition was started to keep them in the United States and can be found here.

