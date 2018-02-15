Governor joins fight to prevent deportation of Simsbury business owners

Zhe Long Huang and his wife Xiang Jin Li, known by the community as "Kris and Tony." (WFSB file)

The governor is urging homeland security to stop the deportation of a Farmington couple.

Zhe Long Huang and his wife Xiang Jin Li, better known as Tony and Kris Huang, were ordered by Immigration Customs Enforcement officials to be deported to China on Friday, despite paying taxes and living in the U.S. for the past 20 years.

The couple owns Deco Nails, a popular salon in Simsbury.

They would leave behind two sons, ages 5 and 15.

Gov. Dannel Malloy said he wants the Department of Homeland Security to stay the deportation.

He wrote to the DHS to request the stay earlier in the week.

He and lawmakers said the couple would face significant dangers in China because of their faith and Korean ethnicity.

Malloy said he will provide an update on that front around 12:15 p.m. from the governor's press briefing room at the state capitol in Hartford.

Later in the day, a vigil is planned for the couple. That's slated to start around 5 p.m. in Avon.

The community has been rallying behind the couple over the past few weeks.

A petition was started to keep them in the United States and can be found here.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.