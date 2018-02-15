Connecticut's officers know first-hand what it's like to respond to a mass shooting

Cadets in training at the State Police Academy in Meriden. (WFSB)

The heartbreaking images out of Florida hit close to home in Connecticut as the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting remains in the minds of law enforcement.

Officers in the state know first hand what it's like to respond to a horrific school shooting.

“Your heart goes out to the victims of the incident and then as a law enforcement officer you start thinking about where you are in your ability to interject a situation like that," said Lt. Robert Palmer, Connecticut State Police.

There have been 18 school shootings in 2018.

With each tragedy, there are lessons that guide the training for state police.

The training begins at the State Police Academy in Meriden.

“We review best practices and take a look at what we’re doing and sometimes we make adjustments based on the latest incident," Palmer said. "So for instance, Las Vegas we had to take a look at what we had in our training for wide open spaces or large public gatherings.”

Each of the 35 cadets will go through active shooter training while at the academy.

“We continually train on how to get into a situation, end the threat as quickly as possible and transition to helping the wounded and the investigative portions," Palmer said.

Palmer also said it's important for everyone to be prepared.

"You can't fight with just law enforcement," he said. "We have a role to play in it, but there's a larger community role to play as well.

