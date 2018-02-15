DOC investigates baby born at York prison, 2 UConn employees banned

Correction officials are investigating the birth of a child within a prison cell in East Lyme.

According to the Department of Correction, the child was born to an inmate at the York Correctional Institution on Tuesday.

Two University of Connecticut Health, Correctional Managed Health Care employees have been told not to report to the facility until the investigation is complete.

The DOC contacts UConn Health for its inmate medical services.

Pregnant women at the York facility are routinely provided with appropriate prenatal care and it is standard policy that they be transported to an outside hospital when they are in labor, according to the DOC.

“Although the details of this incident are still unfolding, I cannot overstate how seriously this agency takes the health and wellbeing of the offender population,” said Scott Semple, Department of Correction commissioner. “The goal of health services within a correctional environment should always strive to meet the community standard of care.”

As soon as the birth was discovered, the new mother and her baby were treated onsite and immediately transported to an area hospital.

They are said to be in good health.

Their identities will not be released, the DOC said.

