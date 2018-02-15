Plowable snow possible this weekend

Text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app. (WFSB)

Accumulating snow is a possibility for this coming weekend.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said the quick moving coastal storm will spread snow into the state on Saturday evening.

Saturday will start out quiet and cold. The sun will be shining in the morning, but clouds move in during the afternoon.

"During that short period of time, there could be a burst of moderate to heavy snow. For now, we are forecasting a 3-7” snowfall for most of the state," DePrest said.

There could be sleet and rain along the I-95 corridor, DePrest said.

If that happens, snowfall totals will be lower for that part of the state.

Temperatures overnight will be in the mid to upper 20s.

DePrest said the storm ends by Sunday morning.

"Weather conditions will quickly improve Sunday. The sky will become partly to mostly sunny and temperatures will rise into the 40s," DePrest said.

It'll be breezy but the wind won't be too strong.

"The combination of clear skies and lighter winds will allow temperatures to drop into the 20s," DePrest said.

