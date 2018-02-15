Snow is possible for the weekend

Accumulating snow is a distinct possibility this weekend.

Meteorologist Mark Dixon said it could perhaps be plowable for some parts of the state.

"[It] appears more likely than less likely given the latest model trends," Dixon said. "The timeline remains the same: Snow starts after sunset Saturday and is done/over by the time it rises Sunday."

However, a storm track closer to southern New England could mean a transition to rain for the shoreline.

"There is still a lot of uncertainty to the track and potential accumulations," Dixon said. "More [Thursday] at 5 p.m. on Eyewitness News!"

Before the state gets there, it may have to deal with another round of rain Thursday night into Friday.

"In its wake [Friday], the sun comes out and while initially mild, temperatures will drop later in the day," Dixon said.

Parts of the state also dealt with fog on Thursday, but it was expected to erode as the afternoon continues.

Read the complete technical discussion here.

