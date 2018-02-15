Newington officer hailed a hero after motel fire response

At least six people were hurt in a fire at the Grantmoor Motor Lodge in Newington. (WFSB)

Officer Tyler Grant sprang into action when he noticed a fire at a motel in Newington on Tuesday. (WFSB)

An officer in Newington who was out on a routine patrol jumped into action when he noticed heavy smoke coming from a motel on Tuesday.

Officer Tyler Grant was the first to respond to the Grantmoor Motor Lodge on the Berlin Turnpike.

Though, he says it was a team effort, he's being hailed as a hero.

"I was in the right place at the right time," Grant told Channel 3.

The morning started out like any other for Grant.

He was on his patrol around 4 a.m. on Tuesday in the Walmart parking lot when he noticed something out of the ordinary.

"As I was driving around, I had my window all the way down, and I noticed the smell of smoke," he said.

He realized it was coming from the motel.

"I've got heavy smoke coming from Grantmoor. Second floor. Room 201, I'll be checking it out," he said in a police call.

When he drove around to the building, he saw it.

"I ran up and found room 104 had an active fire and then I called it out," Grant said.

Knowing backup was on its way, he jumped into action.

"I just started knocking on doors, kicking doors, screaming, 'you gotta get out! Newington police! There's a fire!'" Grant said.

More officers rushed to the scene.

They evacuated rooms and brought people to safety.

"It was a complete team effort," Grant said.

Grant and his fellow officers, along with an adult and a child, had to be taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

However, their efforts may have avoided something much worse.

"I thank God we're all safe and everyone here is safe," he said.

Police weren't the only ones who saved the day.

"The fire department came right away, they were spot on," Grant said.

Grant said his favorite quote is "what you do for yourself dies with you. What you do for others is immortal." It's a motto he carries with him every day.

It's also one he reminded himself of as he ran towards those plumes of smoke.

Newington's fire marshal told Channel 3 on Wednesday that the fire was intentionally set. It's a criminal investigation.

Detectives are currently following up on leads.

