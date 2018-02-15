Flu-related deaths up to 77 in Connecticut

A total of 77 people have now died as a result of the flu in Connecticut.

The Department of Public Health released new data on the virus's statewide statistics on Thursday.

It said in addition to the 14 more deaths from last week's number, a total of 1,638 patients were hospitalized with confirmed cases of the flu between Aug. 27 and Feb. 10.

Of the people who died, 62 were over the age of 65, nine were between 50 and 64, four were 25 to 49, one was between 19 and 24 and one was between 5 and 18.

The DPH called the 77 deaths above the range of influenza-associated deaths reported during the previous five flu seasons.

Nearly 5,000 cases of the flu have been reported statewide.

Fairfield County had the most with 1,402, New Haven had 1,351, Hartford had 830, Middlesex had 388, New London had 245, Windham had 160, Litchfield had 151 and Tolland had 131.

People across the state are working to protect themselves from the flu.

Hand sanitizer is just one way the co-owners of Romp N' Roll are preventing the spread of germs.

"Just a lot a lot a lot of washing hands and hand sanitizer sick policy. So anyone coming in we make sure no one is sick," said Meredith Myers.

Romp N’ Roll is for kids 6 and under. They host birthday parties on the weekends.

“So far one birthday party needed to be rescheduled because their child was sick it was actually the birthday child that got sick so we had to reschedule that,” Myers said.

So if there’s a toy that needs extra cleaning, it goes in the “yucky bucket” and the co-owners spray them down, doing some extra wipes to make sure they’re all sanitized.

“A lot of those kids two and under put everything in their mouth so you have to be safe and things get on their hands and they don’t know not to touch their face,” Myers said.

