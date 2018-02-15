Man arrested, accused of hitting woman with car in Canton

Florida Gov. Rick Scott says he'll sit down with state leaders and work on how they can make sure people with mental illness aren't able to get guns.More >
An earthquake was reported in southern New Hampshire on Thursday morning.
Correction officials are investigating the birth of a child within a prison cell in East Lyme.
She's just 2 years old, but a little girl from Derby is already in a fight for her life.
Scattered showers are moving out of the state. It's going to be a very mild day.
A football coach died a hero after shielding students from a gunman who opened fire inside a Florida high school, officials said.
The suspect in a deadly rampage at a Florida high school is a troubled teenager who posted disturbing material on social media before the shooting spree that killed at least 17 people, according to a law enforcement official and former schoolmates.
Diners can still ask for cheeseburgers or chocolate milk with the kid's meal, but the fast-food company said that not listing them will reduce how often they're ordered.
Police said a 19-year-old was shot and killed in Belleville Monday.
Police arrested two suspects for stabbing a 19-year-old woman and then dumping her on the side of the road.
