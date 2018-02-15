Man arrested, accused of hitting woman with car in Canton

Police in Canton have made an arrest in a hit and run that happened last month.

An elderly woman was hit by a car in the parking lot of a CVS in Canton on Jan. 19. She was taken the hospital with serious injuries.

The car involved was believed to be a white four-door sedan.

Police later identified the driver as 53-year-old Geoffrey Ledden, of Canton.

He was arrested and charged with evading responsibility, operating under suspension, and unsafe backing.

