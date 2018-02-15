Fairfield police chief sheds insight on school shooting investigations

The Broward County Sheriff's Office in Florida is responding to reports of a shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland. There are reports of victims. (Credit: WFOR)

The search is on for answers, as more information about Wednesday’s deadly school shooting in Florida unfolds.

“Horrible and heartbreaking” are some of the words used to describe the scene at that high school in Parkland, Fl.

Yet it continues to happen, and Fairfield Police Chief Gary MacNamara says something needs to be done or sadly, it’s not going to stop.

“I think collectively we’re all tired of it and we need to really focus on finding solutions to the problems,” MacNamara said.

MacNamara is the chairman for Community Outreach with the Connecticut Police Chief’s Association, and says local police departments continue to work together, training to make sure they’re prepared if they should ever face another incident like the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School.

“Our goal is to get there as fast as we can, to make sure the school is locked down, so we train our teachers, we train our students, we even train our parents on what we’re doing. The idea behind it is to clear our hallways, get all the innocent people out of the way, so our officers can respond directly to the threat,” MacNamara said.

As for getting to and stopping that potential threat before it turns deadly, he said that’s the issue.

“I think the trend now because they’re happening so often because they’re so many of them and we look at them as all being the same and they’re not the same,” MacNamara said.

The latest was Wednesday, when 17 people were killed at a high school in Parkland, Fl.

It was the 18th school shooting since the start of 2018, and according to Newtown Action Alliance, the 291st since the one at Sandy Hook.

“Not one thing will solve this problem, but until we understand the uniqueness of these attacks, and that means diving down to did somebody else know, was it posted, were there signs that were missed, sometimes there were, sometimes there aren’t, was there illegal access to weapons, can we do a better job with securing weapons, are their more laws that can be enacted? I don’t know the answer to that, but we can’t put a blanket resolution over the incidents, because they appear to be the same,” MacNamara said.

He says look at it like a plane crash. He says there’s a reason why the NTSB investigates every single one.

While they all appear the same, he says many times they’re not, and he says in the case of these shootings, he says identifying the unique details of each case, could be the key to prevention.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.