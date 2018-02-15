Farmers are preparing for the growing season

It may only be mid-February but many people are thinking about spring.

Believe it or not, the growing season is officially underway for some local farms, and the few wet months are helping.

In the next few days, Fair Weather Acres is getting ready for the growing season.

“Our greenhouses will be starting the end of this week and next so we will get in there with our flowers starting and then we will start planting our vegetable seeds quickly,” said Michele Collins, co-owner of Fair Weather Acres in Rocky Hill.

She said a warm spring would be ideal for the start of growing season.

“The earlier it gets a little warmer then better it would be for us. Anyone running greenhouse, the costs stay lower on the fuel,” Collins said, adding that this could lead to cheaper prices at farm stands.

The state has seen a good amount of rain, melted snow, and ice for February. We're up almost 2 inches in the Hartford area, while Bridgeport is up more than 3 inches.

There's also a surplus for this year. Both areas are seeing numbers around 2-and-a-half inches, which is a good thing for most crops.

“I suspect it will probably level off in the spring or be on the high side but probably not enough for it to be a problem with any crops,” Collins said.

Last year the state was in a drought, which hurt fruit like peaches. That's no longer an issue as that ended last fall.

For the farms, they say they're ready to get started.

“I do look forward getting back into the greenhouse and when it's 90 degrees in there and 20 outside, it gives you that taste of spring and getting you motivated for the coming year,” Collins said.

Anyone participating in Community Supported Agriculture (CSA), a share program where you pick up produce and pay a certain amount for it, can sign up now.

Collins said that way farmers can plan better and it saves the customer money.

For anyone wondering, Daylight Savings Time is on Sunday March 11. The first day of spring is March 20.

