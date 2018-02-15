Medical student trains others to become 'immediate responders'

A CT medical student is working to train others how to be come immediate responders (WFSB)

From the tragedy at Sandy Hook Elementary School, to the Pulse Nightclub shooting in Florida, we’ve learned that many victims died from blood loss.

That could also be the case in Wednesday’s shooting in Parkland, Fl.

Jeremy Fridling wants to train the public to become "immediate responders" in emergencies like the school shooting in Parkland, Fl.

“Following an event like what happened in Florida, people wonder, what can they do,” Fridling said.

He's saved lives himself as a firefighter and paramedic, and now he’s studying to become a trauma surgeon at Quinnipiac Medical School.

While everyone doesn't share his personal dream, everyone can be prepared to respond in the worst-case scenario.

After the tragedy at Sandy Hook, Fridling became involved with “Stop the Bleed,” a campaign that trains the public how to render aid to someone before medics arrive.

It’s a skill that takes only one hour to learn.

“It can be a car accident, it can be an accident in the kitchen, or with power tools. It can be anything that causes life-threatening bleeding. I think this is a great way to get involved and to prepare yourself,” Fridling said.

Using a training leg, Fridling demonstrates the first step: Using your fingers to find the ruptured vessel.

Next, you begin feeding gauze into the wound, while keeping pressure from your fingers on the vessel.

If you don't have gauze handy, a shirt or cloth could also work.

The final step includes applying a dressing to keep the gauze in place.

“The goal is to initiate that immediate care within those first two, three, five minutes. Keep the blood in the body and keep the person alive so they can get to the hospital and get the surgery they need to save their life,” Fridling said.

First responders would typically use a combat tourniquet, but if they haven't arrived yet, they say these other techniques can also save a life.

Fridling recently trained school nurses in Wallingford. He encourages everyone to learn this life-saving skill.

To learn more about the one hour “Stop the Bleed” training, click here.

