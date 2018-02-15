Rain tonight then winter returns with cold air and weekend snow!

THURSDAY RECAP…

Today started out damp and foggy. In many parts of the state the low clouds and fog never really cleared away. In those areas, temperatures only reached the upper 40s and lower 50s. However, the sun broke through in western portions of the Connecticut and that sent the temperature rising through the 50s to near 60 degrees in places like Danbury.

THIS EVENING AND TONIGHT…

An area of low pressure and a cold front will approach New England from the west. More showers will arrive this evening and we’ll have more showers or periods of rain overnight. There will be areas of fog too. Temperatures will drop no lower than the 40s tonight, which is incredibly mild for the middle of February, especially when you consider the normal high is 39 degrees.

FRIDAY…

The cold front will sweep across the state early in the morning. Showers are likely in the morning then the sky will gradually clear during the afternoon. A strong northwest wind will develop in the afternoon and temperatures will begin to drop. Highs early in the day will range from 50-55. However, temperatures will fall into the 30s by evening and the wind could gust to 40 mph! If you have plans to go out tomorrow evening, bundle up! The wind chill will dip into the teens.

Friday night will be clear and cold. Lows will range from 15-25. The wind chill will be in the single digits and teens, but high pressure will move into New England during the pre-dawn hours. That means the wind will rapidly diminish after midnight and we should have calm conditions by dawn Saturday.

SNOW LIKELY THIS WEEKEND…

Saturday will be a cold, but quiet day. The sky will be sunny in the morning then clouds will overspread the state during the afternoon. Highs will be in the 30s and the wind will be light. A quick moving coastal storm will spread snow into Connecticut Saturday evening and it will end early Sunday morning. During that short period of time, there could be a burst of moderate to heavy snow. For now, we are forecasting a 3-7” snowfall for most of the state. Sleet and rain could mix in near the I-95 corridor. If that happens, snowfall totals will be lower for that part of the state. Low temperatures Saturday night will be in the mid to upper 20s.

Weather conditions will quickly improve Sunday. The sky will become partly to mostly sunny and temperatures will rise into the 40s. It’ll be breezy, but the wind won’t be too strong. Plus, the air moving in on the heels of the departing storm won’t be too cold.

High pressure will drift into New England Sunday night. The combination of clear skies and lighter winds will allow temperatures to drop into the 20s.

A BIG WARM-UP NEXT WEEK…

Monday will start out sunny with high pressure overhead. However, clouds will overspread the state during the afternoon in advance of a warm front. Highs will be in the 40s to possibly near 50 degrees. Rain will develop Monday evening and temperatures will stay in the 40s Monday night.

Tuesday will be unseasonably mild. With a storm track to our north we’ll be solidly in the warm air sector. We are forecasting highs in the 60s! A shower is possible in the morning, but the rest of the day should be dry with partly sunny skies. A strong southwesterly breeze will keep coastal towns cooler. Highs in those locations will be in the 50s at best.

Wednesday will be a mild as well, but how mild depends on the timing of a cold front. There is the potential for highs around 70 if the cold front holds off until evening. If the cold front arrives earlier in the day, highs will be closer to 60 degrees. Either way, it will still be unseasonably mild. At some point Wednesday, the cold front could send a few showers our way.

Thursday will be much cooler with highs in the 40s. For now, it looks like a storm to the south of New England will not have an impact on our weather, but it is something we’ll need to watch.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest

