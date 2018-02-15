Showers today, then winter returns with cold air and weekend snow!

THIS MORNING…

An area of low pressure and a cold front approached New England from the west overnight. That's why we're dealing with showers this morning. There are areas of fog this morning too. Temperatures are in the mid to upper 40s, which is incredibly mild for the middle of February, especially when you consider the normal high is 39 degrees.

TODAY…

The cold front will sweep across the state during the day today. While we'll be dealing with showers for several more hours, the sky will gradually clear later this afternoon. A strong northwest wind will develop this afternoon as temperatures begin to drop. Highs early in the day will range from 50-55. However, temperatures will fall into the 30s by this evening and the wind could gust to 40 mph! If you have plans to go out tonight, bundle up! The wind chill will dip into the teens.

Tonight will be clear and cold. Lows will range from 15-25. The wind chill will be in the single digits and teens, but high pressure will move into New England during the pre-dawn hours. That means the wind will rapidly diminish after midnight and we should have calm conditions by dawn tomorrow.

SNOW LIKELY THIS WEEKEND…

Tomorrow will be a cold, but quiet day. The sky will be sunny in the morning then clouds will overspread the state during the afternoon. Highs will be in the 30s and the wind will be light. A quick moving coastal storm will spread snow into Connecticut tomorrow evening. It will end early Sunday morning. During that short period of time, there could be a burst of moderate to heavy snow. For now, we are forecasting a 3-7” snowfall for most of the state. Sleet and rain could mix in near the I-95 corridor. If that happens, snowfall totals will be lower for that part of the state. Low temperatures Saturday night will be in the mid to upper 20s.

Weather conditions will quickly improve Sunday. The sky will become partly to mostly sunny and temperatures will rise into the 40s. It’ll be breezy, but the wind won’t be too strong. Plus, the air moving in on the heels of the departing storm won’t be too cold.

High pressure will drift into New England Sunday night. The combination of clear skies and lighter winds will allow temperatures to drop into the 20s.

A BIG WARM-UP NEXT WEEK…

Monday will start out sunny with high pressure overhead. However, clouds will overspread the state during the afternoon in advance of a warm front. Highs will be in the 40s to possibly near 50 degrees. Rain will develop Monday evening and temperatures will stay in the 40s Monday night.

Tuesday will be unseasonably mild. With a storm track to our north we’ll be solidly in the warm air sector. We are forecasting highs in the 60s! A shower is possible in the morning, but the rest of the day should be dry with partly sunny skies. A strong southwesterly breeze will keep coastal towns cooler. Highs in those locations will be in the 50s at best.

Wednesday will be a mild as well, but how mild depends on the timing of a cold front. There is the potential for highs around 70 if the cold front holds off until evening. If the cold front arrives earlier in the day, highs will be closer to 60 degrees. Either way, it will still be unseasonably mild. At some point Wednesday, the cold front could send a few showers our way.

Thursday will be much cooler with highs in the 40s. For now, it looks like a storm to the south of New England will not have an impact on our weather, but it is something we’ll need to watch.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney

