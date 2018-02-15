Seymour officials investigate 'incident' at high school

Authorities in Seymour are investigating an incident that happened at the high school on Thursday.

First Selectman Kurt Miller posted on Facebook Thursday evening, saying the issue involved a student who was brought to the Seymour High School office for a "non-violent related offense."

The student was disciplined and was upset, thinking he was "snitched on" by others in school.

"Upon returning to class, he was very vocal about getting back at those kids and getting them in trouble as well. He shared a list of students doing what he was in an attempt to get them in trouble as well," Miller wrote in a Facebook post.

While officials said they do not believe the student made any threats, he will not be attending school during the ongoing police investigation.

This comes on the heels of the school shooting in Florida.

A heightened police presence at Seymour schools will continue as planned, Miller said, but it is not related to this incident.

"After the incident in Florida, a decision was made to increase police presence at all of our schools. The school administration and the Seymour Police Department take the safety of our children very seriously and have several layers of security in place at each school to protect the kids," Miller wrote.

In another Facebook post, school officials said “Once again, we are doing everything that we can to ensure all our students stay safe."

