Seymour officials investigate 'incident' at high school

An earthquake was reported in southern New Hampshire on Thursday morning.More >
Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel said Thursday that all families who lost loved ones in the shooting have been notified. He said police will release a full list of the victims.More >
On Thursday, Nikolas Cruz confessed to being the shooter at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, according to a report from the Broward County Sheriff's Office.More >
Correction officials are investigating the birth of a child within a prison cell in East Lyme.More >
The leader of a white nationalist militia says Florida school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz was a member of his group and participated in paramilitary drills in Tallahassee.More >
Scattered showers are moving out of the state. It's going to be a very mild day.More >
She’s just 2 years old, but a little girl from Derby is already in a fight for her life.More >
A football coach died a hero after shielding students from a gunman who opened fire inside a Florida high school, officials said.More >
The suspect in a deadly rampage at a Florida high school is a troubled teenager who posted disturbing material on social media before the shooting spree that killed at least 17 people, according to a law enforcement official and former schoolmates.More >
A total of 77 people have now died as a result of the flu in Connecticut.More >
