Man recovering in hospital charged in police shootout

A Connecticut man has been arrested while recovering in a hospital after a shootout with police.

State Police say 64-year-old David Rawlinson faces charges stemming from a Dec. 19 domestic dispute that sparked the initial police response as well as for the ensuing gunfire.

He was arraigned Thursday and placed into custody on a $5.1 million bond. It couldn't be immediately determined if Rawlinson had a lawyer.

State Police say they received a call that Rawlinson was threatening to shoot a woman over things she had posted on Facebook and that he had a shotgun and was prepared to shoot any police that responded.

Police say Rawlinson fled in a minivan when they arrived, struck a police cruiser and then opened fire. Officers eventually shot him about three times.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.