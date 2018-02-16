Quick storm expected to dump several inches of snow on state

Text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app. (WFSB)

A fast-moving storm could leave plowable snow in its wake for the weekend.

Meteorologist Scot Haney said the coastal storm will spread over the state on Saturday night and run into early Sunday morning.

"During that short period of time, there could be a burst of moderate to heavy snow," Haney said. "For now, we are forecasting a 3 to 7 inch snowfall for most of the state."

A winter storm watch was posted for Hartford, Fairfield, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, New London, Tolland and Windham counties.

"Sleet and rain could mix in near the I-95 corridor," Haney said. "If that happens, snowfall totals will be lower for that part of the state."

Saturday will begin quiet, but cold.

The sun will make an appearance before clouds overspread the state by the afternoon.

Highs will be in the 30s and the wind will be light.

Lows will be in the mid-to-upper 20s.

"Weather conditions will quickly improve Sunday," Haney said. "The sky will become partly-to-mostly sunny and temperatures will rise into the 40s."

Temps will drop back into the 20s by Sunday night, however.

The next chance for precipitation is Monday night in the form of rain.

Read the complete technical discussion here.

