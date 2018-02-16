Quick storm to bring snow to the state this weekend

Text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app. (WFSB)

A fast-moving storm could leave plowable snow in its wake Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said a winter storm watch was put into effect for the whole state from 7 p.m. on Saturday until 7 a.m. on Sunday.

Parking bans started being entered into the Channel 3 system on Friday. See them here.

Snow should start falling in the state between 7 and 9 p.m. on Saturday.

It will end before dawn on Sunday.

"During that short period of time, there could be a burst of moderate to heavy snow," DePrest said.

The forecast calls for 3 to 7 inches of snow.

Sleet and rain could mix in near the I-95 corridor, but DePrest said this should be an all snow event for most of the state.

The snow will be on the wetter side, and temperatures will be between 25 and 32 Saturday night.

"Weather conditions will quickly improve Sunday. The sky will become partly to mostly sunny," DePrest said.

Temps will be in the 40s during the day, but will drop back into the 20s by Sunday night.

We'll be near 50 degrees on Monday, and possibly 60 on Tuesday.

The next chance for precipitation is Monday night in the form of rain.

Read the complete technical discussion here.

For weather alerts on smartphones and tablets, head here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.