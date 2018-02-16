'Thoughts and prayers' enter the spotlight following Florida shooting

A vigil was held for the victims of the Parkland, FL shooting on Thursday night. (CBS)

They're hard to miss.

Scrolling through social media feeds, users will likely see a number of posts from people sending their "thoughts and prayers" to those affected by the school shooting in Parkland, FL.

While many say thoughts and prayers are important, others say they're not enough.

There's growing anger around the country that instead, people should focus on policy and change.

A candlelight vigil was held near the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Thursday night,

Many chanted "no more guns."

Others sobbed openly as the names of the victims were read aloud.

"We can say all these great things about, condolences and saying we're so sorry for your loss is obviously important," said David Hogg, a Stoneman Douglas student. "But what we need at this point is not to say that any more because there shouldn't be any more children that die. We need to take action."

Channel 3 asked one of Connecticut's senators, Sen. Richard Blumenthal, what can be done.

"I have totally lost patience with the thoughts and prayers line. Surely, our thoughts and prayers are with these families, but not enough," Blumenthal said. "There's bipartisan support for a measure I introduced along with Republican colleagues to improve the background check system and then we need to broaden it to include all sales. That kind of measure is supported by 95 percent of the American people and Congress is defying the will of America."

While some are focusing on gun control, others like President Donald Trump are addressing mental health.

"We are committed to working with state and local leaders to help secure our schools and tackle the difficult issue of mental health," Trump said.

Trump posted to Twitter that many people saw signs that the Florida shooter was mentally disturbed. He said such instances must always be reported to authorities.

Comedian and actor Josh Gad made an emotional promise on Thursday after his friend's son was killed in the shooting.

"I am going to make it my life's goal to support and vote for every single person who challenges a politician with [National Rifle Association] money behind them.

Connecticut Sen. Chris Murphy responded.

"This is how change happens," Murphy said. "Thanks Josh."

