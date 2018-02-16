Extra security to be at Seymour High School following 'incident'

An incident that led to the suspension of a student prompted extra police patrols at Seymour High School on Friday. (WFSB)

Students and parents may notice extra security at Seymour High School on Friday.

Police said they've stepped up patrols because of the recent shooting in Parkland, FL. However, parents said they're also on edge after a student was suspended on Thursday.

Seymour officials said they want to be open about what happened and set the rumors straight.

However, all police have said is that a student was in "violation of school rules and suspended by the school."

The incident did not involve a weapon or any threat to the student body or the school system, police said.

Police said they have been investigating reports that the suspended student may have made a potential threat against another student on Thursday afternoon.

"The Seymour Police Department in conjunction with school administration and superintendent's office has been working cohesively to investigate any threats made to the student body," police said in a news release. "At this time, we have been unable to substantiate any threats or violence to any schools."

The suspended student was described as a minor, so an identity won't be released.

“Had they felt that our students faced any type of immediate danger, I can assure you that would have been communicated to the parents right away," said W. Kurt Miller, first selectman, Seymour.

Miller said the student was charged with a non-violent crime and has a court date pending.

Police asked that anyone with information, or parents whose children may have first-hand knowledge of any threats, give them a call at 203-881-7600.

