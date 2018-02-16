Extra security to be at Seymour High School following 'incident'

The J.M. Smucker Co. is withdrawing some shipments of dog food amid reports that it could be tainted with traces of a drug used to euthanize animals.More >
The J.M. Smucker Co. is withdrawing some shipments of dog food amid reports that it could be tainted with traces of a drug used to euthanize animals.More >
Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel said Thursday that all families who lost loved ones in the shooting have been notified.More >
Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel said Thursday that all families who lost loved ones in the shooting have been notified.More >
On Thursday, Nikolas Cruz confessed to being the shooter at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, according to a report from the Broward County Sheriff's Office.More >
On Thursday, Nikolas Cruz confessed to being the shooter at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, according to a report from the Broward County Sheriff's Office.More >
An earthquake was reported in southern New Hampshire on Thursday morning.More >
An earthquake was reported in southern New Hampshire on Thursday morning.More >
Actor Josh Gad is vowing to take action after one of his friend's children was killed in the Florida high school shooting that left 17 people dead on Wednesday.More >
Actor Josh Gad is vowing to take action after one of his friend's children was killed in the Florida high school shooting that left 17 people dead on Wednesday.More >
On Wednesday afternoon, it was learned that a Farmington couple facing deportation was granted a stay.More >
On Wednesday afternoon, it was learned that a Farmington couple facing deportation was granted a stay.More >
Today is starting out damp and foggy. Snow is in the weekend forecast.More >
Today is starting out damp and foggy. Snow is in the weekend forecast.More >
The video of a Connecticut woman's daughter and her rescue dog is going viral.More >
The video of a Connecticut woman's daughter and her rescue dog is going viral.More >
Correction officials are investigating the birth of a child within a prison cell in East Lyme.More >
Correction officials are investigating the birth of a child within a prison cell in East Lyme.More >
A 17-year-old Ledyard student was arrested after making a comment on Thursday that caused concern.More >
A 17-year-old Ledyard student was arrested after making a comment on Thursday that caused concern.More >