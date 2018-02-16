Man arrested for robbing Subway restaurant in Milford

Kamil Zawisza is accused of robbing a Subway in Milford. (Milford police)

Police in Milford have arrested a man they said robbed a sandwich shop in Milford on Thursday.

Kamil Zawisza, 31, was found a few hours afterward and charged with third-degree robbery, sixth-degree larceny and possession of a controlled substance.

Around 10 a.m., police said an armed robbery was reported as the Subway restaurant on River Street.

A man walked in, demanded cash and implied he had a weapon, police said.

He took cash and left the building on foot.

Zawisza was found in Milford around 1:30 p.m. and taken into custody.

He had heroin on him at the time of his arrest, police said.

Zawisza was held on a $25,000 bond and set to appear in Milford court on Friday.

