Soft lockdown lifted at Avon schools

A soft lockdown at schools in Avon has been lifted following reported threats (WFSB)

A threat made to schools in Avon put them into a soft lockdown mode on Friday.

According to the superintendent's office, the lockdown was in effect for all schools, however as of about 11 a.m. it had been lifted.

Details of the threat have yet to be released, but the superintendent did say police were stepping up patrols around schools on Friday.

A parent who has three children in the district said the notification Friday morning caused concerns.

"I was a little concerned. I figured though if it was something very serious they would have done something a little more serious. I’ve haven’t experienced it before so I was concerned," said Ben Colman of Avon.

