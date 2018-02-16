Soft lockdown reported at Avon schools

A threat made to schools in Avon put them into a soft lockdown mode on Friday.

According to the superintendent's office, the lockdown is in effect for all schools.

Details of the threat have yet to be released.

Extra police are there and will be at the schools throughout the day, according to the superintendent's office.

