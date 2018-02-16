Man arrested for exposing himself in front of Univ. of New Haven student

Glen Brantley is accused of exposing himself near a University of New Haven student on Thursday. (West Haven police)

A University of New Haven student reported that a man was exposing himself in a vehicle on Thursday.

According to West Haven police, they arrested 33-year-old Glen Brantley and charged him with breach of peace and public indecency.

Police said they responded to a report on Ruden Street near the UNH campus around mid-morning that a male had exposed himself.

They said the UNH student realized what was happening as she walked along a sidewalk.

Police were able to take a look at security video and obtain a registration plate.

Brantley, of West Haven, was arrested at that point.

