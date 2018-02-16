CREC school security guard facing sex assault charges

Hartford police have arrested a CREC school security guard on sexual assault charges.

Leonardo Badillo-Perez was arrested on Thursday, charged with two counts of second-degree sexual assault and fourth-degree sexual assault.

On Dec. 18, police said they received a complaint of a sexual assault that happened at the Greater Hartford Academy of the Arts.

Investigators learned that Badillo-Perez was allegedly "engaging in sexual acts while at school" with a student.

Badillo-Perez is a security guard at the Greater Hartford Academy of the Arts.

Police said he turned himself in to authorities on Thursday.

He was held on a $200,000 bond. According to court documents, he's expected to appear in court next month.

