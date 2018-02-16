AM station to stop broadcasting UConn games after 26 years

A radio station that has broadcast University of Connecticut sports games for 26 years says it could not reach an agreement to renew its contract and will no longer be the voice of the Huskies after the current basketball season ends.

Farmington-based WTIC-AM announced Friday that months of negotiations with IMG were not successful and its contract would not be renewed. IMG is the rights holder for UConn athletics.

Entercom Communications acquired WTIC during a recent $2 billion merger with CBS Radio. WTIC has been the broadcaster for UConn men's and women's basketball, football and ice hockey.

Entercom Senior Vice President Phil Zachary says he couldn't justify paying what UConn and IMG were seeking.

UConn athletics officials had no immediate comment Friday. IMG officials didn't immediately return a message.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.