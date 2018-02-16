Winter storms are impacting snow budgets in some towns

Workers will be laying down tons of green salt Saturday in preparation for the big storm this weekend.

The workers said they hope all the rain we’ve received in the last couple of days will help keep it in place.

The Norwich Public Works Department are saying there will be a crew of over 20 trucks heading out as soon as the snow starts to fall Saturday.

The superintendent of The Public Works Department Angelo Yeitz said “Every truck’s available. Nothing’s broke down, thank goodness because we had a nice span where everything got repaired.”

The city has needed over 3,000 tons of salt costing them about $250,000, making it necessary to transfer from other line items to keep up with demand.

“We’re three quarters into our overtime budget and we still have to go to July,” Yeitz said.

With so many storms falling after traditional work hours, the town’s overtime budget is now over 70 percent.

“When it gets warmer, we look at what the temperature’s going to be the next day and the day after that. So we don’t have to get as tight to the sides of the road,” Yeitz said.

The good news is that all of this snow is expected to melt before the weekend is over so driveways and sidewalks will not be as full.

