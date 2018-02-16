Snow this weekend, but it won't last long!

FRIDAY RECAP…

A cold front moved through the state today, but not before a record high was tied in Bridgeport. The temperature in the Park City peaked at 57 degrees, tying the record that was previously set on February 16th in 1982. The high at Bradley International Airport was 52 degrees, which is well below the record of 72 degrees, set in 1954.

A brisk northwesterly wind developed this afternoon and temperatures began to drop through the 40s.

THIS EVENING AND TONIGHT…

The gusty northwest wind will continue to usher in colder air. Temperatures will fall through the 30s this evening and overnight lows will be in the range of 17-27. An area of high pressure will move in from the west and it’ll be centered over Southern New England by morning. The high will bring clearing skies this evening and the wind will become much lighter toward dawn.

SNOW LIKELY THIS WEEKEND…

A WINTER STORM WATCH is in effect for all of Connecticut from 7pm Saturday until 7am Sunday. Tomorrow morning will be calm and cold, but sunny. Temperatures will reach the mid to upper 30s before clouds take over during the afternoon. The wind will remain light throughout the day.

A quick moving coastal storm will spread snow into Connecticut Saturday evening between 7pm and 9pm. Snow will end before dawn Sunday. During that short period of time, there could be a burst of moderate to heavy snow. We are still forecasting a 3-7” snowfall for most of the state. Sleet and rain could mix in near the I-95 corridor, but this should be an all snow event for most of the state. The snow will be on the wetter side with forecast lows 25-32 Saturday night.

Weather conditions will quickly improve Sunday. The sky will become partly to mostly sunny. It’ll be breezy, but the wind won’t be too strong. Plus, the air moving in on the heels of Saturday night’s storm won’t be too cold. Therefore, temperatures are expected to rise well into the 40s Sunday afternoon and the melting will begin!

High pressure will drift into New England Sunday night. The combination of clear skies and lighter winds will allow temperatures to drop into the 20s in many locations.

A BIG WARM-UP NEXT WEEK…

A warm front will spread clouds and rain into Connecticut on Monday. Rain should hold off until the afternoon. Temperatures will likely reach the upper 40s and lower 50s. Monday night will be mild with lows in the 40s and there should be a few lingering rain showers.

Tuesday will be unseasonably warm! With a storm track to our north we’ll be solidly in the warm air sector. We are forecasting highs in the 60s! A shower is possible in the morning, but the rest of the day should be dry with partly sunny skies. A strong southwesterly breeze will keep coastal towns cooler. Highs in those locations will be in the 50s at best. There is the potential for record warmth! The record high for February 20th for the Greater Hartford Area is 69 degrees, set in 1930. The record high for Bridgeport is 54 degrees, set in 1991.

Wednesday will be warm as well, but how warm depends on the timing of a cold front. There is the potential for highs around 70 if the cold front holds off until evening. If the cold front arrives earlier in the day, highs will be closer to 60 degrees. For now, we are forecasting highs in the 60s and once again records will be challenged. The record high for February 21st for the Greater Hartford Area is 63 degrees, set in 1930. The record high for Bridgeport is 59 degrees, set in 2002.

The cold front will bring us back to reality for the end of the week. Thursday will be much cooler with highs in the 40s. For now, it looks like a storm to the south of New England will not have an impact on our weather, but it is something we’ll need to watch. Moisture could move northward on Friday, and if that happens, a light wintry mix could develop with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest

