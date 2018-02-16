PD: Man shot in the leg at South Windsor home

Crews were called to a shooting in South Windsor on Friday (WFSB)

Police in South Windsor were called to a home where a man was shot in the leg on Friday.

It happened around 1 p.m. on Friday at a home on Gorski Drive.

Police said the adult man was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Officers remain at the scene, but police said they do not believe there is any danger to the general public.

