PD: Man shot in the leg at South Windsor home

A fast-moving storm could leave plowable snow in its wake Saturday night into Sunday morning.More >
A fast-moving storm could leave plowable snow in its wake Saturday night into Sunday morning.More >
The J.M. Smucker Co. is withdrawing some shipments of dog food amid reports that it could be tainted with traces of a drug used to euthanize animals.More >
The J.M. Smucker Co. is withdrawing some shipments of dog food amid reports that it could be tainted with traces of a drug used to euthanize animals.More >
Top officials from the CIA, NSA, FBI and the Defense Intelligence Agency testified in front of the Senate Intelligence Committee on Tuesday that the Chinese smartphone makers posed a security threat to American customers.More >
Top officials from the CIA, NSA, FBI and the Defense Intelligence Agency testified in front of the Senate Intelligence Committee on Tuesday that the Chinese smartphone makers posed a security threat to American customers.More >
A note referencing the Florida school shooting was found at a business in Avon and forced schools into lockdown.More >
A note referencing the Florida school shooting was found at a business in Avon and forced schools into lockdown.More >
A big breast cancer breakthrough in the battle against breast cancer may have been found in Connecticut.More >
A big breast cancer breakthrough in the battle against breast cancer may have been found in Connecticut.More >
Highline College in Des Moines, Washington was on lockdown after reports of gunshots, but no shooter or victims were discovered and the all clear was given.More >
Highline College in Des Moines, Washington was on lockdown after reports of gunshots, but no shooter or victims were discovered and the all clear was given.More >
A student's clothing choice caused a stir Friday morning in Enfield.More >
A student's clothing choice caused a stir Friday morning in Enfield.More >
Hartford police have arrested a man who was a security guard at a CREC school on sexual assault charges.More >
Hartford police have arrested a man who was a security guard at a CREC school on sexual assault charges.More >
Airline employee Denice Miracle is credited with saving two teenage girls from a human trafficking plot. She said she first noticed something was wrong when the girls approached the check-in counter with their bags -- but no ID.More >
Airline employee Denice Miracle is credited with saving two teenage girls from a human trafficking plot. She said she first noticed something was wrong when the girls approached the check-in counter with their bags -- but no ID.More >
Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel said Thursday that all families who lost loved ones in the shooting have been notified.More >
Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel said Thursday that all families who lost loved ones in the shooting have been notified.More >