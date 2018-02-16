Man accused of stabbing parents has history of mental illness

Christopher Rich is accused of stabbing his parents inside a home in Granby, according to police. (Granby police)

There are new details about a man from Granby accused of stabbing his mother and father.

According to the arrest warrant, 40-year-old Christopher Rich's parents told police he has a history of mental illness and alcoholism.

Police say Rich attacked his parents inside their home on Laurel Drive Monday morning.

Both of them survived.

They told police the incident happened after Rich went outside and started attacking rose bushes because “He thought ‘there were people hiding behind the bushes’,” documents said.

The parents say they suggested taking him to the hospital, and that's when they say Rich went down into the basement and "came back upstairs in the kitchen with a knife his hand."

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.