Glastonbury police investigate series of car break-ins

On Feb. 13 the Glastonbury Police Department received 10 reports of vehicles being broken into.

All of the vehicles were left unlocked with items stolen from many of them.

These burglaries occurred on Conestoga Way, Russet Road, Pippin Drive, Cider Mill Road and Granite Road indicating that they were likely related, as of how close these streets are to each other.

Police said that the best way to prevent these burglaries from happening is to lock your vehicles while they are parked in your driveway overnight.

They also ask that if you observe any suspicious activity or hear car alarms overnight, to call the police right away so they can catch these suspects.

They also ask that if you have any video footage from Monday night into Tuesday to call 860-633-8301.

