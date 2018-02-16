Teen charged with killing 15-year-old friend faces judge

A Wethersfield teenager charged with killing his 15-year-old friend faced a judge on Friday.

Noah Hendron, 19, is accused of shooting Vincent Basile at a friend's home back in November.

For the first time since the fatal night, Channel 3 is learning what may have taken place inside that Wethersfield home.

On Friday, 18-year-old Josh Unick took the stand. He told the court what he says happened when Basile was killed.

Unick says Basile came over to his house and then Hendron came over. Unick says Hendron showed them a gun with bullets, and that "me and Vinnie kept telling him to stop...to put it down."

He said “Noah was laughing,” and then “he saw Noah put bullets in and point it at Vinnie.” He then said that’s when the "gun went off and Vinnie fell back in the chair."

"He brought the gun into my son's house. And he was waving it around,” said Concetta Italia, Unick’s mother.

She said her son didn’t know where the gun came from.

"They were good friends, through school they all hung out. Very good friends,” she said.

Her son also said after the shooting that Hendron threw the gun in a storm drain, and said they should leave and go to Burger King, but Hendron left on his own and Unick says he then called 911.

However, Hendron’s attorney questioned Unick about what he said shortly after the shooting, asking him “Did you tell 911 this was is an accident?" Unick said “yes.”

The attorney also asked, “Did you tell police Noah was just ‘expletive’ around." He answered yes.

Lorena Frusciante brought a picture of her son, her only child to court.

"There's going to be justice for my son because this is Vincent’s world because his world would be peace and everybody's friend, peace and harmony and that's what I want to promote,” she said.

Friday was a probable cause hearing. Next Thursday the judge will decide there should be a trial.

If convicted, Hendron could spend 60 years in prison.

