Car chase suspect shot by police has died

A large police presence has gathered in Glastonbury after, sources said, a police chase (WFSB)

A car chase suspect who was shot by Connecticut police officers last week has died.

A lawyer for the family of 31-year-old Juan McCray confirmed Friday that McCray died at a hospital Thursday after being taken off life support.

East Hartford officers shot McCray after a chase into Glastonbury on Feb. 4.

Authorities say police responded to a report of a stolen vehicle and confronted McCray in a parking lot in East Hartford. Police say several officers were injured, and McCray sped off as officers opened fire.

Officials say McCray crashed into several vehicles during the chase, which ended when officers again opened fire and wounded McCray in Glastonbury.

David Jaffe, the lawyer for McCray's family, says relatives question whether deadly force was necessary.

State police and prosecutors are investigating.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.