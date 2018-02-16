Dozens gather in Wethersfield to honor those lost in Florida (WFSB)

Gathered around 17 yellows roses in a vase surrounded by candles, residents mourned for those lost in the Parkland, Florida high school shooting.

Hundreds of miles away from Florida in Wethersfield, friends and neighbors came together on Friday night honor the 17 people who were shot and killed by a lone gunman on Wednesday at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

“I just said I feel like we need to make a banner and spread peace and that's what we need to do,” said vigil organizer, Kerry Abronzino. “And then, all of a sudden, it became I think we are supposed to hold a candlelight vigil.”

Owner of the Live Right Wellness Center on Main Street told Channel 3 the shooting devastated her, and as a mother she knew many others are feeling the same pain, so she said she organized the vigil to allow attendees to talk.

“It was just sheer pain that I felt for those parents and those children,” said Abronzino.

Despite the raw emotion drawn from the crowd, Channel 3 spoke to attendees who described feeling better expressing the feelings of the shooting.

“I think when we come together it just has a synergistic feeling,” said Abronzino. “There's more power when people come together than by doing it by yourselves.”

As the candles burned, the individual members of the group each pledged to be more kind and more compassionate.

Abronzino’s friend and colleague, Breanne Salerno said she was glad her daughters, 6-year-old Olivia and 3-year-old, Penelope attended the vigil, as well.

“It was nice to be here as a family and to feel that love together,” said Salerno.

Abronzino said she is glad she held the vigil to help in the healing process.

“Love is the answer it really is,” she said.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.