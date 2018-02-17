Winter Storm Dakota moves out of New England, melting to begin

Temps will increase and snow from Winter Storm Dakota will begin to melt. (WFSB)

Burlington, Berlin and New Milford had snowfall totals of 7" (WFSB)

Winter Storm Dakota packed a quick punched and has pushed its way out of New England and out to sea.

Channel 3's Meteorologist Mike Cameron said a few areas of the state saw up to 7" of snow including Burlington, Berlin and New Milford.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said the snow is came down at a rate of 1" to one and a half inches of snow in Waterbury, Danbury, and regions of southwestern Connecticut last night.

DePrest said Danbury received up to 4 inches of snow by 9:45 p.m.

Temperatures are remaining in the upper 20s to lower 30s, making a wet snow that may be good for making snowmen and snowballs, but is not too good for removing from windshields and sidewalks, said DePrest.

The heavy, wet snow caused poor visibility, with ranges up to only a half mile.

Regardless, DePrest said cleanup efforts will be taxing in the morning before the snow begins to melt away.

Sunday, the skies will be partly to mostly sunny and some wind is expected, but it won’t be too strong.

A warm will front will hit Connecticut on Monday and some rain should be expected in the afternoon. Temperatures will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s. There may be a few lingering showers in the evening.

Tuesday will be balmy for late February and according to our Weather Team, a storm track will solidify and bring extremely warm air. Expect highs in the 60s on Tuesday.

A shower is possible Tuesday morning, but the rest of the day will be warm, dry and the skies will be partly sunny. Coastal towns will reach high temperatures in the upper 50s.

The record high for February 20 in the Greater Hartford Area is 69 degrees. The high was set in 1930.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.