Winter Storm Dakota snowing heavily throughout state

3"-7" is expected to fall across most parts of Connecticut (WFSB)

Statewide, Winter Storm Dakota is bringing a lot of snow in a very short period of time throughout the state.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said snow is coming down at a rate of 1" to one and a half inches of snow in Waterbury, Danbury, and regions of southwestern Connecticut.

DePrest said Danbury received up to 4 inches of snow by 9:45 p.m.

Temperatures are remaining in the upper 20s to lower 30s, making a wet snow that may be good for making snowmen and snowballs, but is not too good for removing from windshields and sidewalks, said DePrest.

The heavy, wet snow is causing for poor visibility, added DePrest, with ranges up to only a half mile.

Winter Storm Dakota may be powerful, but short lived, as DePrest said the snow will be tapering off by 2 a.m., exiting the state completely by 6 a.m.

Regardless, DePrest said cleanup efforts will be taxing in the morning before the snow begins to melt away.

DePrest is forecasting anywhere from 5" to 9 inches of snow throughout the state, but DePrest is forecasting much less snow along the shoreline, particularly near New London, with 1" to 4 inches.

By 6 p.m. on Saturday evening, Winter Storm Dakota will begin snowing in the northwest and southwest regions of Connecticut and by 7 p.m. it will be snowing all across the state.

Sunday, the skies will be partly to mostly sunny and some wind is expected, but it won’t be too strong.

A warm will front will hit Connecticut on Monday and some rain should be expected in the afternoon. Temperatures will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s. There may be a few lingering showers in the evening.

Tuesday will be balmy for late February and according to our Weather Team, a storm track will solidify and bring extremely warm air. Expect highs in the 60s on Tuesday.

A shower is possible Tuesday morning, but the rest of the day will be warm, dry and the skies will be partly sunny. Coastal towns will reach high temperatures in the upper 50s.

The record high for February 20 in the Greater Hartford Area is 69 degrees. The high was set in 1930.

