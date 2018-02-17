Winter Weather Alert issued for Saturday evening and Sunday morning

3"-7" is expected to fall across most parts of Connecticut (WFSB)

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued from Saturday at 5 p.m. to Sunday morning at 7 a.m. due to the incoming snowstorm.

The snow won’t last long, but it will pack a quick punch, dropping up to an inch of snow per hour according to Channel 3’s Meteorologist, Scot Haney.

“Anywhere from 3”-7” and there might be an isolated incident of 8”,” Haney said.

By 6 p.m. on Saturday evening it is snowing in northwest and southwest Connecticut and by 7 p.m. it will be snowing all across the state.

“If you’re going to be out on the roads later today, things are going to get a little snarled up,” Haney said.

Sunday the skies will be partly to mostly sunny and some wind is expected, but it won’t be too strong.

Temperatures are expected to rise into the 40s on Sunday afternoon and the snow will begin to melt.

A warm will front will hit Connecticut on Monday and some rain should be expected in the afternoon. Temperatures will be in the upper-40’s and lower-50’s. There may be a few lingering showers in the evening.

Tuesday will be balmy for late February and according to our Weather Team, a storm track will solidify and bring extremely warm air. Expect highs in the 60s on Tuesday.

A shower is possible Tuesday morning, but the rest of the day will be warm, dry and the skies will be partly sunny. Coastal towns will reach high temperatures in the upper-50s.

The record high for February 20 in the Greater Hartford Area is 69 degrees. The high was set in 1930.

