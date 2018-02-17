FD: Pickup truck careened into Danbury home

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued from Saturday at 5 p.m. to Sunday morning at 7 a.m. due to the incoming snowstorm.More >
A fast-moving storm could leave plowable snow in its wake Saturday night into Sunday morning.More >
A year earlier, she'd survived the mass shooting at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport that left five people dead and several wounded.More >
Hartford police have arrested a man who was a security guard at a CREC school on sexual assault charges.More >
A Wethersfield teenager charged with killing his 15-year-old friend faced a judge on Friday.More >
Snow is in the forecast for tonight and tomorrow morning.More >
Airline employee Denice Miracle is credited with saving two teenage girls from a human trafficking plot. She said she first noticed something was wrong when the girls approached the check-in counter with their bags -- but no ID.More >
Diners can still ask for cheeseburgers or chocolate milk with the kid's meal, but the fast-food company said that not listing them will reduce how often they're ordered.More >
A car chase suspect who was shot by Connecticut police officers last week has died.More >
Top officials from the CIA, NSA, FBI and the Defense Intelligence Agency testified in front of the Senate Intelligence Committee on Tuesday that the Chinese smartphone makers posed a security threat to American customers.More >
