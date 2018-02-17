FD: Pickup truck careened into Danbury home

Fire officials said three people were injured after a pickup truck struck a home in Danbury early on Saturday morning.

According to Danbury Fire Department, around 4 a.m. a Nissan pickup truck struck a home in the area of West Wooster Street and Garfield Avenue.

All three people involved in the incident were transported to Western Connecticut Health Network and sustained minor injuries according to fire officials.

Fire crews cleared the scene and ensured the structure of the home was stable.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.