PD: Shoplifter tackled and arrested by off-duty CT state trooper

Connecticut State police said an off-duty officer made an arrest following a shoplifting incident in Enfield on Thursday evening.

According to police, the off-duty trooper identified a man who matched the description of a shoplifting suspect.

The officer turned on his emergency lights to identify his presence and the suspect who was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt ran away from the officer.

Following a foot pursuit, the off-duty officer tackled the shoplifting suspect to the ground in a parking lot and arrested him.

