1931 Detroit Electric gets restored in Westbrook

Bill Lillie collects and restores cars and Lillie’s latest rebuild is a 1931 Detroit Electric car that is powered by Thomas Edison built batteries.

“This thing hasn’t run in decades,” Lillie said.

Lillie’s Detroit Electric car is only one of three and was manufactured with women in mind.

The car is 87-years-old and will be showcased at the Greenwich Concours in June after it goes through some repairs.

Trained technicians will repair the body, give the exterior a new paint coat and reupholster the interior.

“It’s original, that’s what I like about the vehicle,” Sam Willard of Vintage Motorcars said.

The curtains inside the car are original silk, and pull down.

“They said that was a special car and they invited us to come if we could get it restored in time,” Lillie said.

Last year Lillie showcased his 1922 Detroit Electric and took Channel 3’s Kevin Hogan for a ride.

