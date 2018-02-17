After Dakota's snow, let the warming begin!

10 AM UPDATE

Temperatures are now above freezing, so melting will accelerate. Wear sunglasses; the sun glare will be serious today!

--Mike Cameron

WINTER STORM DAKOTA

The snow is quickly winding down and the WINTER STORM WARNING that is in effect for all of Connecticut will either be canceled or allowed to expire a little later this morning. We received a healthy blanket of snow, courtesy of Winter Storm Dakota: 8.0" in Southbury, 7.0" in Burlington, Berlin, and New Milford, 6.5" in West Bristol, 6.0" in Avon and Farmington, 5.0" in Mansfield Center, Union, East Thompson, and 4.0" in Bristol and Woodstock. Now, we can just enjoy this very "packable" snow to sled, make snow forts, and use for snowball fights!

SUNDAY

Weather conditions will quickly turn beautiful. The sky will remain partly to mostly sunny. There will be a brisk northwesterly wind, but it will subside toward evening. Plus, the air on the heels of Winter Storm Dakota won’t be too cold: temperatures are expected to rise well into the 40s this afternoon, so the melting will be swift!

So, if you shovel early, the sun will melt the rest of the snow, and the wind will dry up the water in most cases.

There may be a little bit of refreezing tonight. In areas where the snow melt was not able to dry, water will turn to ice again, and may create a few isolated hazards for the unwary. This cool-down will occur because high pressure will drift into New England tonight. The combination of clear skies and light winds will allow temperatures to drop into the 20s, perhaps even the upper teens in the normally colder locations.

A BIG WARM-UP NEXT WEEK

A warm front will spread clouds and rain into Connecticut on Monday. Rain should hold off until the late afternoon or evening. Temperatures will likely reach the upper 40s and lower 50s. Monday night will be mild with temperatures staying in the 40s and there should be a few lingering rain showers.

Tuesday will be unseasonably warm. The warm front will lift away to the north of Connecticut and a strong southwesterly breeze will send temperatures rising into the 60s! A shower is possible in the morning, but the rest of the day should be dry with a mix of clouds and sunshine. The onshore wind will keep coastal towns cooler. Highs in those locations will be in the 50s at best. There is the potential for record warmth! The record high for February 20th for the Greater Hartford Area is 69 degrees, set in 1930. The record high for Bridgeport is 54 degrees, set in 1991.

Wednesday will be even warmer! A cold front won’t arrive until evening, which means we’ll be in the warm air most of the day. We are forecasting highs near 70 over interior portions of the state. Once again, shoreline communities will be cooler since the water in Long Island Sound is quite cold. The record high for February 21st for the Greater Hartford Area is 63 degrees, set in 1930. The record high for Bridgeport is 59 degrees, set in 2002. Between Tuesday and Wednesday, there is a good chance one or more of these records will be tied or broken!

The approaching cold front could trigger a few scattered showers late Wednesday then it will bring us back to reality for the end of the week. Thursday will be much cooler with highs in the 40s. We are also forecasting mostly cloudy skies and rain showers. Friday should be dry with partly to mostly cloudy skies, lows in the 20s, and highs 40-45.

NEXT WEEKEND

Warmer air will advance toward New England on Saturday. The result should be mostly cloudy skies with a rising chance for rain showers. Highs should be close to 50, give or take several degrees.

Meteorologist Mike Cameron and Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest

