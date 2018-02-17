Let the warming begin!

GOOD MORNING



Brrr...it's cold out there! Readings range between 19 in Salisbury to 34 in Bridgeport; and you know what that means...any snow melt will have frozen, so be careful for that patch of ice. Beyond that problem, the next three days will be considerably warmer. We're still thinking that Wednesday will be a record-breaker!

High pressure drifted into New England overnight. The combination of clear skies and light wind has allowed temperatures to drop into the 20s, even the upper teens in the normally colder locations. Again, if there are still puddles from yesterday’s snow melt remaining, they will freeze, causing possible icy spots here and there.

A BIG WARM-UP THIS WEEK

Wet Monday evening

Today will be mild, eventually cloudy, and wet. A warm front will be the weather system responsible for spreading clouds and rain our way. Rain should hold off until the later this afternoon or evening. Temperatures will likely reach the upper 40s and lower 50s. Tonight, with a few lingering rain showers, the temps will remain mild, staying in the 40s.

Nice warmth Tomorrow and Wednesday

Tomorrow will be unseasonably warm! The warm front will lift away to the north of Connecticut and a strong southwesterly breeze will send temperatures rising into the 60s! A shower is possible in the morning, but the rest of the day should be dry with a mix of clouds and sunshine. The onshore wind will keep coastal towns cooler. Highs in those locations will be in the 50s at best. There is the potential for record warmth! The record high for February 20th for the Greater Hartford Area is 69 degrees, set in 1930. The record high for Bridgeport is 54 degrees, set in 1991.

Wednesday will be even warmer! A cold front will wait to come until evening, so warm air will stream into the state during most of the day. Under partly to mostly sunny skies, we're forecasting highs near 70 over interior portions of the state. Once again, shoreline communities will be cooler since the water in Long Island Sound is quite cold. The record high for February 21st for the Greater Hartford Area is 63 degrees, set in 1930. The record high for Bridgeport is 59 degrees, set in 2002. Between Tuesday and Wednesday, there is a good chance one or more of these records will be tied or broken!

Cooler Thursday, Friday, and beyond

Cooler weather will come Thursday, thanks to the passage of a cold front. The approaching cold front could trigger a few scattered showers late Wednesday and Thursday morning, and then it will bring us back to reality as it ushers colder weather into the state.

Thursday will be much cooler with highs in the 40s. We are also forecasting mostly cloudy skies and rain showers. Friday should be dry with partly to mostly cloudy skies, lows in the 20s, and highs 40-45.

UNSETTLED NEXT WEEKEND

Warmer air will advance toward New England on Saturday. The result will be a “struggle of the air masses” that may begin as an icy mix Saturday morning, but transition to rain showers. Milder air will arrive later in the day Saturday and stick with us Sunday. Another wave of low pressure will arrive with showers or a period of rain Sunday.

Meteorologist Mike Cameron with Scot Haney

