Winter Storm Dakota tonight! Record warmth next week!

WINTER STORM DAKOTA…

A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect for all of Connecticut from early this evening through 7:00 am Sunday morning. Winter Storm Dakota will be a fast- moving storm, but it will put down a lot of snow over a short period of time. Snow will begin from west to east across Connecticut between 6:00 and 8:00 this evening. It will end between 4:00 and 6:00 in the morning. During that time, snow will fall at the rate of 1-2” per hour in parts of the state. There may be some mixing with sleet near the I-95 corridor and that could cut down on snowfall totals there. However, most of the state should get 4-9” of snow! The highest totals will be in the hills where the atmosphere will be colder throughout the storm.

At the very beginning, there will be some melting. However, roads will quickly become snow covered and slippery this evening when the air cools down and the snow comes down harder. If you have plans to go out this evening, please be aware road conditions and the visibility will quickly deteriorate. This is going to be a wet snow with overnight temperatures in the range of 25-32 degrees. It will be the kind of snow that is great for making snowballs or a snowman.

SUNDAY…

Weather conditions will quickly improve tomorrow. The sky will become partly to mostly sunny. There will be a brisk northwesterly wind, but it will subside toward evening. Plus, the air moving in on the heels of Winter Storm Dakota won’t be too cold. Therefore, temperatures are expected to rise well into the 40s tomorrow afternoon and the melting will begin!

High pressure will drift into New England Sunday night. The combination of clear skies and light winds will allow temperatures to drop into the 20s, perhaps even the upper teens in the normally colder locations.

A BIG WARM-UP NEXT WEEK…

A warm front will spread clouds and rain into Connecticut on Monday. Rain should hold off until the late afternoon or evening. Temperatures will likely reach the upper 40s and lower 50s. Monday night will be mild with temperatures staying in the 40s and there should be a few lingering rain showers.

Tuesday will be unseasonably warm! The warm front will lift away to the north of Connecticut and a strong southwesterly breeze will send temperatures rising into the 60s! A shower is possible in the morning, but the rest of the day should be dry with a mix of clouds and sunshine. The onshore wind will keep coastal towns cooler. Highs in those locations will be in the 50s at best. There is the potential for record warmth! The record high for February 20th for the Greater Hartford Area is 69 degrees, set in 1930. The record high for Bridgeport is 54 degrees, set in 1991.

Wednesday will be even warmer! A cold front won’t arrive until evening, which means we’ll be in the warm air most of the day. We are forecasting highs near 70 over interior portions of the state. Once again, shoreline communities will be cooler since the water in Long Island Sound is quite cold. The record high for February 21st for the Greater Hartford Area is 63 degrees, set in 1930. The record high for Bridgeport is 59 degrees, set in 2002. Between Tuesday and Wednesday, there is a good chance one or more of these records will be tied or broken!

The approaching cold front could trigger a few scattered showers late Wednesday then it will bring us back to reality for the end of the week. Thursday will be much cooler with highs in the 40s. We are also forecasting mostly cloudy skies and rain showers. Friday should be dry with partly to mostly cloudy skies, lows in the 20s, and highs 40-45.

NEXT WEEKEND…

Warmer air will advance toward New England on Saturday. The result should be mostly cloudy skies with a rising chance for rain showers. Highs should be close to 50, give or take several degrees.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest

