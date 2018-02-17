Winter Storm Dakota brings a snowy Saturday evening

While the snow that Winter Storm Dakota is bringing to Connecticut is short lived, it’s packing a punch for those out and about on Saturday evening.

The falling snow is wet and packable, perfect for making snowballs and snowmen, but it’s heavy and will be a pain to move on Sunday morning, said Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest.

Winter Storm Dakota sneaked up on those spending the night out in West Hartford.

“I’m kind of flabbergasted I thought it was due in a few hours and now it’s here,” said West Hartford, Byron Dorchester.

Winter Storm Dakota is dropping snow on cities and towns across the state, with snow falling up to 1” to one and a half inches. Meteorologist DePrest said by 9:45 p.m., Danbury received 4 inches of snow.

Emily Chapple said she was reconsidering her plans on Saturday night.

“It’s very nerve racking considering I just totaled my car on black ice in December,” Chapple said of her commute to West Hartford for plans. “I saw some plows out so I think we’ll be okay.”

Channel 3 spoke with a plow contractor in Rocky Hill who said the wet snow is harder to plow, but felt reassured that the temperature will be going rising in a matter of hours.

“It’s kind of good news because I’m not going to have to salt too much,” said plow contractor, Matthew Fecteau. “Because, once morning comes, we’re going to scrape it all up and suns going to do its job.

Drivers are urged to drive safe and slow to avoid spinning out of control while Winter Storm Dakota hangs on.

