Snow covered roads make for dangerous travel

State Police in Cromwell responded to a jackknifed tractor trailer that prompted closure of the left and closed lanes of Interstate 91 Northbound. (WFSB)

As Winter Storm Dakota blankets Connecticut in a fast moving, but short-lived snow fall, police are responding to multiple calls throughout the state.

Travelling is ill advised by officials during the storm that is arriving overnight Saturday into Sunday.

State Police in Cromwell responded to a jackknifed tractor trailer that prompted closure of the left and closed lanes of Interstate 91 Northbound.

North Haven Police responded to a one-car crash through the guardrail at Maple Avenue and Bailey Road.

To track, Winter Storm Dakota, stay with Channel 3, on-air, online, and on the app.