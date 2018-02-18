Hartford police investigating shooting at Albany Avenue

A male victim was transported to the hospital. (WFSB)

Hartford police said they're investigating a shooting that happened at the intersection of Albany Avenue and Adams Street on Sunday morning.

According to Deputy Chief Brian Foley, a 43-year-old male victim was transported to Saint Francis Hospital.

It is unknown whether the victim suffered life-threatening injuries and what caused the shooting.

Foley said police learned the shooting victim had 50 Hartford arrest records and previously shot himself in December.

The shooting victim was arrested on December 15 for criminal possession of a firearm and for the sale of narcotics.

The investigation is ongoing, Channel 3 has a crew on scene.

HPD investigating shooting at Albany & Adams. 43yo victim shot in torso. Critical/Stable.

Victim, with 50 previous Hartford arrest records. Arrested on 12/15/17 for Criminal Possesion of Firearm and Sale/Narco. pic.twitter.com/sSiyoa246I — D/C Foley (@LtFoley) February 18, 2018

