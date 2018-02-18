Six-year-old Norwalk girl dies from flu complications on Sunday

A 6-year-old girl from Norwalk has passed away from complications due to the flu.

The child attended first grade at Columbus Magnet School, wrote Principal Medard Thomas, in a letter home to parents on Sunday evening.

The girl passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, he wrote. Principal Thomas said the family wishes their names remain private at this time.

“This tragedy has brought us unimaginable sorrow and heartache, but as a community, we possess the spirit and fortitude to work through this unspeakably tragic time,” said Thomas.

Counselors will be made available at Columbus Magnet School to help children, staff, and parents process and grieve, he wrote.

In response to a widespread and severe flu season, Principal Thomas wrote the Norwalk Facilities and Cleaning Department added a ‘more aggressive’ disinfectant to cleaning supplies and take extra precaution in ‘high touch’ areas.

The Norwalk school system enters a February break on Monday for the official holiday, and Principal Thomas said a deep cleaning before school reopens.

In an effort to maintain normalcy for the children, Principal Thomas said the Skating Day at Veteran’s Park will continue as scheduled.

He wrote, “I will be there and I could use, and give extra hugs. I am positive we will help each other find strength to move onward.”

